Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb warned Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis against leaving Capital One Arena before the end of their lease in 2047, stating legal obligations bind the teams to the venue.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

In a letter dated March 18, Schwalb accused Leonsis’s company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, of breaking commitments by engaging with Virginia for a move. He urged a return to negotiations with D.C. officials, who are offering $500 million for arena upgrades.

RELATED: Unions Oppose Plan To Relocate Washington Wizards And Capitals To Potomac Yard

Despite this contention, Monumental believes they can legally opt out of the extension. This dispute raises the possibility of litigation amidst Leonsis’s difficulties in securing support for a new Virginia arena.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

[VIDEO] Three of Four Suspects Arrested in SEPTA Bus Shooting

Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money

UNARMED BLACK MAN ATTACKED BY OHIO POLICE K-9 DOG

Want to Be a Vendor For Our Job and Recruitment Fair?

Hispanic Heritage Month 2021

Mayor Ginther Speaks on Club Shutdown & the Death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047 was originally published on woldcnews.com