DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb warned Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis against leaving Capital One Arena before the end of their lease in 2047, stating legal obligations bind the teams to the venue.
In a letter dated March 18, Schwalb accused Leonsis’s company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, of breaking commitments by engaging with Virginia for a move. He urged a return to negotiations with D.C. officials, who are offering $500 million for arena upgrades.
Despite this contention, Monumental believes they can legally opt out of the extension. This dispute raises the possibility of litigation amidst Leonsis’s difficulties in securing support for a new Virginia arena.
