Urban One Health and Fitness Expo

Published on March 28, 2024

As we celebrate Minority Health Month, we invite you to join us for a day of education, inspiration, and motivation. Our event brings together health and fitness experts, vendors, and community members to empower and support each other on the journey to a healthier lifestyle.

At the Urban One Health and Fitness Expo, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities, including fitness classes, health screenings, cooking demonstrations, and more. Learn from experts on topics such as nutrition, mental health, and chronic disease prevention.

In addition to our informative sessions, we’ll have vendors selling health-conscious products, giving you the opportunity to try new products and services. Plus, don’t miss out on our exciting giveaways and raffles throughout the day.

This event is open to all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting your wellness journey, there’s something for you at the Urban One Health and Fitness Expo.

Join us at St. Stephens Community House on April 27th from 10am-3pm to take the first step towards a healthier you. See you there!

 

Registration Link:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-urban-one-health-and-fitness-expo-tickets-869149237767

 

  • Ready to make a difference in Minority Health Month? Register now to donate blood and contribute to the wellbeing of our community. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of something truly impactful! April is National Volunteer Month! The Red Cross depends on the generosity of volunteers to ensure blood products are available when patients need them. Our blood drives and donation centers also depend on our incredible volunteers (you!) every single day. Log On to (Station Website) to Schedule your Appointment Today!

 

Blood Donor Link: CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment.

