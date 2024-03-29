Listen Live
Entertainment

Are You Feeling Country Beyonce’? A Sneak Peek Into Act II: Cowboy Carter!

Published on March 29, 2024

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
Beyonce Cowboy Carter

Source: @beyonce / Instagram

Well, it’s finally making its debut today, Beyonce’s eight studio LP, Act II: Cowboy Carter! And whether you love country music or not, she made it clear, “This ain’t a country album. It’s a Beyoncé album.” Expect guest appearances and surprises on the album, including the remake of Dolly Parton’s 1973 hit Jolene.

And it wouldn’t be Beyonce’ if she didn’t add her own flavor to Jolene! Check out the remix version below:

Overall, some are calling Act II: Cowboy Carter an experience, saying, “feels a lot like a 27-course meal, difficult to describe in whole, but endlessly easy to digest, serving by serving”.

Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018

Source: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of Vogue

So far Beyonce has won 32 Grammy’s, none for album of the year, but I believe she has a great chance of winning next year!

