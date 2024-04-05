Listen Live
News

Ante Up: Los Angeles Thieves Steal $30M In Cash On Easter Sunday

A mission straight out of 'GTA V'.

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
los angeles

Source: frankpeters / Getty

A group of criminals pulled off the biggest heist ever in Los Angeles. Thieves stole almost $30 million in cash from a holding facility on Easter Sunday.

As spotted on Raw Story, the burglars brought the plot from the Ocean’s Eleven to real life. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) say that the crew broke into a money holding facility in the neighborhood of Sylmar. According to a source who spoke to the Los Angeles Times, the unidentified individuals broke into the building’s roof and evaded the security system all together. Once inside, they reportedly accessed the vault without issue and made off with close to $30 million dollars in cash.

The perpetrators were so experienced that the staff at the facility didn’t notice the money missing right away. “It’s just mind blowing that you would never suspect it,” an anonymous employee told ABC News. “$30 million in the Valley, gone. How? Why? I’m still trying to process it. Was it an inside job? Was it just one person? Was it a group? You know, there’s a lot of questions.” The LAPD and FBI have confirmed they are working and “have a joint investigation into an alleged burglary that occurred on Sunday evening, March 31, 2024. No additional information related to the incident is being released,” the agencies confirmed in a joint statement.

You can view reporting live from the scene below.

Ante Up: Los Angeles Thieves Steal $30M In Cash On Easter Sunday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
News

Ante Up: Los Angeles Thieves Steal $30M In Cash On Easter Sunday

News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name

News

What To Do – And Not To Do – During Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo
Home

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo

'Christmas In The City' Concert
News & Gossip

Jaheim Explains Why He Looking Tragic These Days

March XMG Music Curator Challenge
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to Chris Brown!

Ohio

Columbus Nightclub Temporarily Closed Following Double Homicide

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close