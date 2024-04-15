Another Housewife Bites The Dust!

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Robyn Dixon confirms her firing from Real Housewives of Potomac after 8 seasons!

Robyn set the record straight on her Reasonably Shady podcast she shares with fellow housewife, Gizelle Bryant.

Robyn is choosing to take high road by saying, “I’m okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I’ve had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show.”

“I just really appreciate the time and opportunity that I had on the show,” she added before thanking Bravo and Truly Original Entertainment for “seeing something in her” and the fans.

“Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day 1, especially our day oners. I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed loved to me. Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, or impress people, and just to be yourself.”