GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
GloRilla found herself in a jail cell this earlier this week after cops busted her for DUI, reported on by TMZ.
Reason for traffic stop
cops say they saw a vehicle making a U-turn at a solid red traffic light around 4 AM ET, so they pulled the vehicle over to see if anything was going on.
The officer who reported on scene claims he smelled marijuana and alcohol, and claims GloRilla told him she’d been drinking that evening.
The police say they then administered a field sobriety test and GloRilla did not perform the best.
In the end, GloRilla did get arrested and a friend came to pick up her vehicle.
GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76
-
This Ohio Town Ranked Among Best In Midwest By USA Today
-
Urban One Health and Fitness Expo
-
What To Do – And Not To Do – During Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse
-
Jaheim Explains Why He Looking Tragic These Days
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Columbus