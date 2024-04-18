Luke James Talks About His Fatherhood Journey On ‘Sherri’ Talk Show

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Luke James stopped by the “Sherri” show to talk about his upcoming show “Them: The Scare,” his dashing physique and his fatherhood journey so far. The actor and singer shares how being a new dad has given him true purpose. Watch a clip from their conversation inside.

Sherri welcomed actor, singer and songwriter Luke James to her award-winning talk show yesterday (April 17). She introduced him with their last memory on stage at the NAACP Image Awards, where James gave Sherri the ‘Best Talk Show Host’ award. Now, the full circle moment brings Luke to the show.

“The last time we performed together we were at the NAACP Image Awards,” Sherri reminisced. “You gave me my award for best talk show host.”

The two relished in that core memory until Sherri was distracted by Luke’s bulky arms, commenting on his physique.

“You are a professional butter upper,” James laughs with Sherri in the clip.

The two talked about James recently vacationing in the Bahamas with his partner Sunny Lewis and first-born son, Wolfy. The couple shared they were expecting Summer 2023 with a series of photos from the baby shower.

When Sherri asked how his journey to fatherhood has been so far, Luke had a beautiful response.

“It’s everything,” he said during their interview. “It’s true meaning. I was all about me. Now it’s everything about him.”

He goes on to share how it reflects him and his upbringing.

“I see my childhood,” James adds. “I see myself. I’m an only child. I just want to be a safe space for him. Now I live my life with complete purpose.”

Sherri talks about how his music settles her spirit, and she asks if James sings to his son.

“Our morning routine, I play Luther Vandross live, and Wolfy dances and he clicks to it,” James responds. “I think that’s just a set of grounding. It’s music I grew up on that taught me about life and love.”

Sherri also talks about the release of the second half of “The Chi,” which Luke stars in and is debuting soon. James goes on to talk about the challenges he had appearing in his newest project, “Them: The Scare.”

“Yeah, I scared myself too.”

To conclude their interview, Sherri gifts Luke and his family with a gift for the baby. It’s an adorable onesie and a mini NAACP award rattler from Sherri and James last memory together.

The onesie reads: “My dad gave Sherri an NAACP award.”

“Them: The Scare” starring Luke debuts April 26 on Prime Video.

“It’s an homage to the 80s and 90s horror. You’re going to love it,” James shared.

Be sure to watch the full clip from their interview below:

Luke James Talks About His Fatherhood Journey On ‘Sherri’ Talk Show was originally published on globalgrind.com