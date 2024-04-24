Goofy: Kanye West Wants Threesome With Bianca Censori & Michelle Obama

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In a recent interview, Ye aka Kanye West confessed that Michelle Obama is the woman he’d want to have a threesome with along with Bianca Censori.

Kanye West is turning heads again, this time, declaring that he’d want a threesome with his wife Bianca Censori and former First Lady Michelle Obama. During his recent interview with podcaster Justin Laboy on Monday (April 22), Laboy asked the artist: “You, your woman, one other person y’all gonna have a threesome with? Anyone in the world, there’s just one person.” Ye seemed to mull the question seriously.

“I think I know what you’re thinking, but I’m not gonna even say any names. I just want to see what you think,” Laboy continued until Ye blurted out, “Michelle Obama.” Both fell out into laughter at the outlandish statement, with the Vultures rapper adding, “Gotta f*** the President’s wife!” Laboy ended the segment by saying, “There’s the answer. I don’t think that’s the legit answer, but there you have it.”

The naming of Michelle Obama might be inspired by Ye’s own animosity toward former President Barack Obama, which has developed within the past few years. The two were once cordial, having shared roots in the city of Chicago, Illinois, but Kanye’s infamous outburst at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards interrupting Taylor Swift led the former POTUS to remark, “he’s a jacka—“ during a break in filming a CNBC interview. Obama would reiterate the statement in an interview with The Atlantic in 2012, adding: “Although I like Kanye. He’s a Chicago guy. Smart. He’s very talented.”

For his part, Ye had seemed to be willing not to take offense to those statements, but after Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016, he soured publicly on Obama while declaring his support for Trump, even stating in an interview with Charlamagne tha God that he felt he deserved a public apology. In an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in 2022, Ye stated that his “bond” with Obama had faded when he went away from what he “was supposed to say as a rapper.”

