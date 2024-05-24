Listen Live
News

Columbus Pools and Splash Pads Ready for Summer 2024

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Pool edge of a large swimming pool with clean water

Source: Ralf Geithe / Getty

As school ends and summer approaches, adults and kids alike are ready to stay cool and enjoy the outdoors. Many central Ohio communities offer pools and splash pads for residents to enjoy. Most pools open Memorial Day weekend, but it’s important to check your local pool for specific dates and times. Here’s a list of current Columbus pools and their schedules:

Pools Open Memorial Day Weekend, June 1-2, and July 4:

  • Dodge Pool: 645 Sullivant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215
  • Driving Park Pool: 1100 Rhoads Ave., Columbus, OH 43206
  • Glenwood Pool: 1888 Fairmont Ave., Columbus, OH 43223
  • Tuttle Pool: 240 W. Oakland Ave., Columbus, OH 43201

 

Pools Opening for the Season, June 8:

  • Lincoln Pool: 570 Woodrow Ave., Columbus, OH 43207
  • Marion Franklin Pool: 2699 Lockbourne Rd., Columbus, OH 43207
  • Maryland Pool: 1380 Atcheson St., Columbus, OH 43203
  • Windsor Pool: 1300 Windsor Ave., Columbus, OH 43211

 

Spraygrounds:

The city also offers several spraygrounds at Barnett, Blackburn, Linden, and Scioto Southland parks. These spraygrounds are open on May 25-26, June 1-2, June 8-August 18, and August 19-September 1.

Pools require a $1 admission fee and you must have a Leisure Card.

Leisure cards are FREE. Get your Leisure Card and more information here.

 

Columbus Pools and Splash Pads Ready for Summer 2024  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
News

Kehinde Wiley Accused of Sexual Abuse By Ghanaian Artist

News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

Law enforcement tape cordons off the crime scene where a...
News

Columbus Police Seek Anonymous Tips Through Online Portal

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

10 items
Entertainment

Diddy Is Done: Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

50 Cent’s “Diddy Do It?” Documentary Sold To Netflix

NY Cosmos v Atlanta Silverbacks 61 items
Celebrity News

Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close