As school ends and summer approaches, adults and kids alike are ready to stay cool and enjoy the outdoors. Many central Ohio communities offer pools and splash pads for residents to enjoy. Most pools open Memorial Day weekend, but it’s important to check your local pool for specific dates and times. Here’s a list of current Columbus pools and their schedules:
Pools Open Memorial Day Weekend, June 1-2, and July 4:
- Dodge Pool: 645 Sullivant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215
- Driving Park Pool: 1100 Rhoads Ave., Columbus, OH 43206
- Glenwood Pool: 1888 Fairmont Ave., Columbus, OH 43223
- Tuttle Pool: 240 W. Oakland Ave., Columbus, OH 43201
Pools Opening for the Season, June 8:
- Lincoln Pool: 570 Woodrow Ave., Columbus, OH 43207
- Marion Franklin Pool: 2699 Lockbourne Rd., Columbus, OH 43207
- Maryland Pool: 1380 Atcheson St., Columbus, OH 43203
- Windsor Pool: 1300 Windsor Ave., Columbus, OH 43211
Spraygrounds:
The city also offers several spraygrounds at Barnett, Blackburn, Linden, and Scioto Southland parks. These spraygrounds are open on May 25-26, June 1-2, June 8-August 18, and August 19-September 1.
Pools require a $1 admission fee and you must have a Leisure Card.
Leisure cards are FREE. Get your Leisure Card and more information here.
- All pools are first come, first served; there is no advanced registration.
- Pools will have capacity limits.
- Information on organized groups and private rentals.
Columbus Pools and Splash Pads Ready for Summer 2024 was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
