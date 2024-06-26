Meet 2024’s New Gerber Baby!

Meet the newest face of Gerber! Akil ‘Sonny’ McLeod Jr.! Sonny’s mother, Dominque McLeod, secretly submitted her baby’s photo for Gerber’s 14th annual photo search. According to Gerber, for the first time ever, parents of past Gerber babies; including Madison ‘Maddie’ Mendoza (2023) and Isa Slish (2022) helped chose this year’s winner.
-
Two Dead, Two Injured in Columbus Nightclub Shooting
-
614 Day Function
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
Camels Escape At Cedar Point, Video Gets Mixed Reactions
-
614 Day Function: Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and MORE
-
56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales
-
Win $250 Spending Cash!