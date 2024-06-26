Listen Live
Meet 2024’s New Gerber Baby!

Published on June 26, 2024

Meet the newest face of Gerber! Akil ‘Sonny’ McLeod Jr.! Sonny’s mother, Dominque McLeod, secretly submitted her baby’s photo for Gerber’s 14th annual photo search. According to Gerber, for the first time ever, parents of past Gerber babies; including Madison ‘Maddie’ Mendoza (2023) and Isa Slish (2022) helped chose this year’s winner.

