The Shade Assassin: Kenya Moore’s Best ‘RHOA’ Moments

As one of the most dynamic personalities to grace The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), Kenya Moore has left an indelible mark on the show since joining in Season 5.

Known for her unapologetic demeanor, quick wit, and shady drama, the “Gone with the Wind, fabulous” businesswoman and personality has provided viewers with countless memories over the years. However, fans will not see the 53-year-old star in the upcoming season of RHOA.

As previously reported, Kenya Moore allegedly reached a deal with Bravo producers, making the difficult decision to “take a break from the show for now,” following the revenge porn allegations levied against her by co-star Brittany Eady.

According to TMZ, Kenya was suspended from filming in Season 16 of the hit series after she allegedly showed sexually explicit images of Eady during the opening of her inaugural hair salon in Atlanta. Sources close to Kenya also say that the star felt threatened by Eady but never taken seriously.

Kenya has not officially confirmed her departure, but on June 25, the Bravolebrity shared a message with her fans on X (Twitter) that appeared to hint at the news.

“You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. And I love you all so very much. Always and forever,” she wrote.

Doubling down on her innocence, Kenya followed up with an Instagram post, telling fans that she would clear her name of the “false claims” soon.

What will RHOA be without Kenya? Until we hear an official statement from the reality TV queen, let’s take a look back at five of Kenya’s best moments on the famous Bravo franchise.

Entering with a Bang (Season 5)

Kenya Moore made her grand entrance onto RHOA by stirring up drama right from the start. Her confident demeanor and beauty pageant background immediately set her apart, sparking both admiration and friction among the cast members.

During her inaugural season, Moore got into a heated spat with former RHOA cast member Phaedra Parks. After Parks accused her of being a copycat, stealing her idea to make workout videos for fans online, Moore clapped back with a spicy insult.

“I don’t think you should be doing a workout video because your body’s not there,” she barked.

“Gone with the Wind, Fabulous” (Season 5)

One of Kenya’s most iconic moments came during a heated argument with Porsha Williams. Kenya coined the phrase “Gone with the Wind Fabulous,” showcasing her flair for drama and memorable catchphrases that would become synonymous with her persona on the show.

The Moore Manor vs. Chateau Shereé Feud (Season 9)

A highlight of Kenya’s storyline involved her ongoing feud with Shereé Whitfield over the construction and completion of their respective homes, Moore Manor and Chateau Shereé. Throughout Season 9, the feisty reality TV star and entrepreneur created a list of hilariously petty names for her co-star’s lavish abode, stoking rumors that Shereé could not afford renovations she had done to the property.

Kenya called the 54-year-old celebs’s home every name under the sun including “Chateau In Shambles,” “Chateau She Can’t Pay” and “Chateau She Wrote A Book So She Can Pay For Chateau Shereé.” The rivalry provided plenty of entertaining moments and became a focal point of the season.

Kenya’s Marriage and Motherhood Journey (Seasons 10-12)

In later seasons, viewers witnessed Kenya’s personal life evolve as she navigated marriage to Marc Daly and eventually became a mother to her daughter, Brooklyn. These milestones offered a deeper look into Kenya’s life beyond the drama, showcasing her vulnerabilities and strength.

Tension With NeNe Leakes (Throughout Seasons)

Kenya’s playful yet contentious relationship with fellow housewives, particularly NeNe Leakes, often led to dramatic confrontations and memorable arguments. Kenya grew popular for her ability to stand up to NeNe, an RHOA OG and former cast member, who could dish a clap back within minutes. Her ability to stand her ground and deliver cutting remarks became a hallmark of her presence on the show.

In Season 5, the owner of Kenya Moore Hair Spa penned a blistering blog post targeting NeNe, labeling her as “no queen bee” and a “former stripper with a few short-lived gigs.” Their conflict escalated during a trip on the show, where Moore goaded NeNe, tempting the star to assault her again and face jail time, a pointed reference to NeNe’s 1992 misdemeanors and three felony charges for reportedly committing “theft of services” from a phone company, according to BET.

If the rumors are true, we will miss Kenya to bits. Whether she’s twirling into a room or engaging in a heated debate, the shade queen’s presence is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers for seasons to come.

The Shade Assassin: Kenya Moore’s Best ‘RHOA’ Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com