Work From Home in 2024: Apply to These Fully Remote Roles

| 06.27.24
Shot of a young woman using a laptop while working from home

Source: Marco VDM / Getty

What comes to mind when you think of “the office”?

It could be the multitude of on-site perks—including free food, fitness classes, and napping pods— at companies Google and Microsoft. Maybe it’s that dream corner-office in a high rise, or even the hit comedy television series. For many, the ideal office is a perfectly curated work space in the comfort of their own home.

While some companies and employers detest their teams working from home, remote roles show no signs of slowing down.

According to Upwork, by 2025, an estimated 32.6 million Americans will be working remotely, which equates to about 22% of the workforce [2]. This projection suggests a continuous, yet gradual, shift towards remote work arrangements. (Forbes)

A Pew Research Center survey revealed that a third (34%) of those who are currently working from home most of the time say, if they had the choice, they’d like to work from home all the time. And among those who are working from home some of the time, half say they’d like to do so all (18%) or most (32%) of the time.

 

If working from home is your steelo, or you want it to be, we’ve got you covered! Keep scrolling for companies with fully remote roles to apply for in 2024, and job boards that can assist you in your search!

 

Companies with Fully Remote Roles

  • Coca Cola
  • Static Media
  • Kraken
  • Chainlink Labs
  • Veeva
  • Invisible Technologies
  • Fingerprint
  • Zapier
  • Toggl
  • Wikimedia Foundation
  • Finixio
  • Oyster HR
  • Canonical
  • Podia
  • Contra
  • Tax Jar
  • Verizon

Job Boards with Remote Roles (including links)

The post Work From Home in 2024: Apply to These Fully Remote Roles appeared first on Black America Web.

