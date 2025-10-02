Don’t Lose Hope: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Magic 95.5 is dedicated to making sure you’re safe & informed.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, domestic violence is defined as “the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, psychological violence, and emotional abuse.”

If you or a loved one needs access to resources, please review the organizations below. For immediate care, please call the National DV Hotline: 1.800.799.SAFE (7233)

LSS CHOICES for Victims of Domestic Violence: This organization offers a 24/7 hotline, emergency shelter, counseling services, and community education. Their hotline can be reached at 614-224-4663, providing around-the-clock assistance for those in need​.

Ohio Domestic Violence Network

DomesticShelters.org

The Center for Family Safety and Healing: Located in Columbus, this center provides comprehensive services for domestic violence survivors, including advocacy, counseling, and legal assistance. They focus on collaborative approaches to ensure survivors receive holistic support​.

United Way of Central Ohio

BRAVO (Buckeye Region Anti-Violence Organization): BRAVO serves the LGBTQ+ community with a focus on violence prevention and support services. They provide a hotline for crisis assistance at 614-294-7867, along with resources for survivors of domestic violence​.

Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN): ODVN is a statewide organization with resources for local shelters and support networks. They offer education, advocacy, and legal resources for individuals experiencing domestic violence in Columbus and throughout Ohio​.

Break The Silence. Break The Cycle. Don’t Lose Hope.