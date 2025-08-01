Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Peter Thomas Reports to Federal Prison for Tax Crime

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Peter Thomas, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member and ex-owner of Bar One Baltimore, has reported to a federal prison in Miami to begin serving an 18-month sentence for failing to pay employment taxes.

The 64-year-old pleaded guilty in 2024 in federal court in Charlotte, North Carolina, to a single count of failing to pay over trust fund taxes. In addition to his prison time, he will serve two years on supervised release.

Prosecutors said Thomas, who operated several businesses between 2017 and 2023, including Bar One Baltimore in Harbor East, failed to pay more than $2.5 million in employment taxes. That includes $1.7 million withheld from employees’ paychecks. Instead, Thomas used the funds for personal expenses: $370,000 on travel and real estate, and over $250,000 at luxury retailers like Neiman Marcus, Prada, and Louis Vuitton.

His release date has not been publicly disclosed.

Bar One Baltimore closed in 2023. Before shutting its doors, Thomas drew criticism for making unproven accusations against his employees, denigrating the city, and making disparaging remarks about Black Baltimoreans.

After sentencing, Thomas was granted permission to travel to Tampa for a public appearance. A promotional flyer for the event read: “Come party with Peter Thomas formerly on HOA,” referencing the reality show.

In a May Instagram post, Thomas urged business owners to pay their taxes, warning, “THE LAW IS THE LAW.” However, in later videos, he downplayed responsibility, claiming racial bias in sentencing and contrasting his case with white offenders who were pardoned.

