Kanye West Uncut! And It Was All Shot On An IPhone.

From Chaos to More Chao And We've Got Apple to Thank For It All! A Behind the Scenes Look From An Unbelievable Lense.

Published on August 13, 2025

A new documentary is promising an unfiltered look at the transformation of Kanye West into “Ye.” In Whose Name? captures his life since 2019—the highs, the chaos, and the deeply personal moments.

Shot entirely on an iPhone by filmmaker Nico Ballesteros, the film features raw, emotional scenes with Kim Kardashian and moments with Ye’s children.

The project offers rare access to the music legend’s world and his journey into his current persona. It’s set to hit theaters September 19.

