Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor
Ohio State University has announced the return of Gordon Gee, one of its most recognizable leaders. Gee, 81, will serve as a resource for university leadership over the next year while holding academic residencies at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, the Moritz College of Law, and the new Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture and Society.
OSU says Gee will meet with faculty and students to provide guidance and support, reporting directly to Executive Vice President and Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda. Current university president Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. said Gee’s experience will be valuable in advancing Ohio State’s “strategic priorities.”
Gee previously served as OSU president twice, from 1990 to 1997 and again from 2007 to 2013. Most recently, he was president of West Virginia University. Over his career, Gee also led Vanderbilt University, Brown University, and the University of Colorado.
Ohio State has not disclosed Gee’s compensation for the new role.
Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Schedule
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Discontinued Sodas You Forgot About
-
From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.
-
Contact Us
-
Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe
-
Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers
-
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier
-
Kanye West Uncut! And It Was All Shot On An IPhone.