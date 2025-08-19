Listen Live
Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Ohio State University is welcoming back a familiar face — and bow tie. Former OSU President Gordon Gee will return as an advisor, holding residencies across multiple colleges throughout the next year.

Published on August 19, 2025

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Ohio State University has announced the return of Gordon Gee, one of its most recognizable leaders. Gee, 81, will serve as a resource for university leadership over the next year while holding academic residencies at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, the Moritz College of Law, and the new Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture and Society.

OSU says Gee will meet with faculty and students to provide guidance and support, reporting directly to Executive Vice President and Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda. Current university president Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. said Gee’s experience will be valuable in advancing Ohio State’s “strategic priorities.”

Gee previously served as OSU president twice, from 1990 to 1997 and again from 2007 to 2013. Most recently, he was president of West Virginia University. Over his career, Gee also led Vanderbilt University, Brown University, and the University of Colorado.

Ohio State has not disclosed Gee’s compensation for the new role.

Local

