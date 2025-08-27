Place Your Bets on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Marriage

Place Your Bets on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Marriage

Source: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are engaged / Instagram

Gamblers can now bet on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding. The couple is officially engaged, and BetOnline.ag has released betting odds on various aspects of the nuptials, including who will be chosen as the Best Man and Maid of Honor. While the wedding date is still unknown, fans can speculate and potentially win some money on the outcome of these wedding-related bets. If you are a betting person, when do you think these two will tie the knot? Are you going to bet on the marriage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? What other things would you bet on?

When will They Get Married

On Or Before December 31, 2025 +525

After December 31, 2025 -950

Taylor Swift / Travis Kelce Wedding Specials

Taylor Swift is pregnant in 2025

Yes +400

No -700

Taylor Swift / Travis Kelce Wedding Specials

Where will They Get Married

Private estate +195

Luxury hotel or resort +325

European villa or château +350

Church or cathedral +475

Football stadium or Football field +700

Music venue or theater +800

Courthouse or city hall +900

Beach or Cliffside ceremony +950

Per Betonline.ag, Swift is now the favorite to perform the Super Bowl halftime show.