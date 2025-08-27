Place Your Bets on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Marriage

Bets on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Marriage
Gamblers can now bet on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding. The couple is officially engaged, and BetOnline.ag has released betting odds on various aspects of the nuptials, including who will be chosen as the Best Man and Maid of Honor. While the wedding date is still unknown, fans can speculate and potentially win some money on the outcome of these wedding-related bets. If you are a betting person, when do you think these two will tie the knot? Are you going to bet on the marriage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? What other things would you bet on?
When will They Get Married
On Or Before December 31, 2025 +525
After December 31, 2025 -950
Taylor Swift / Travis Kelce Wedding Specials
Taylor Swift is pregnant in 2025
Yes +400
No -700
Where will They Get Married
Private estate +195
Luxury hotel or resort +325
European villa or château +350
Church or cathedral +475
Football stadium or Football field +700
Music venue or theater +800
Courthouse or city hall +900
Beach or Cliffside ceremony +950
Per Betonline.ag, Swift is now the favorite to perform the Super Bowl halftime show.
