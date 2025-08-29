Taco Bell Employee Shot and Killed Outside Queensgate Location
A Taco Bell employee was gunned down outside the Queensgate location early Friday morning.
Police say 32-year-old Ryan Johnson was shot multiple times in the restaurant’s parking lot on Gest Street around 12:15AM. Officers arrived to find him seriously wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Johnson, who was not in uniform at the time, wore jeans and a T-shirt, according to Cincinnati Police Night Chief Captain Stephen Bower. It’s unclear whether he had been working a shift when the shooting happened.
The gunman took off in a vehicle, but investigators have not released a description. Detectives with the homicide unit are reviewing surveillance video as the search for the suspect continues. Police also confirmed that no shell casings were found at the scene.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.
Taco Bell Employee Shot and Killed Outside Queensgate Location was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
