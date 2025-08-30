OSU Opens New Season, Celebrates Lee Corso
College football fans show love to OSU and ESPN’s Lee Corso
Today was a magical moment for college football fans. Not only was it the first game for defending National Champions THE Ohio State Buckeyes, it was the final show for ESPN College Gameday host Lee Corso. The weather was beautiful and the atmosphere was electric as thousands of Buckeye fans headed to The Shoe as early as 3 a.m. to welcome the Buckeyes and the legend, Lee Corso for their season opener against #1 Texas and Heisman hopeful, Arch Manning. The energy was BANANAS!!! Go Bucks!
Outchea at The Shoe!
