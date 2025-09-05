Here’s How You Can Live to be 100!

These tips could help you live longer.

We all want to live a long time, right? Well, according to longevity experts, yes, that’s a thing. Here are a few things you should do every morning if you want to live to 100: Drink a glass of water immediately . . . Eat a nutrient-rich breakfast . . . Get some exercise or stretch . . . Practice mindfulness . . . Set your intentions for the day . . . and then enjoy your coffee.

If you rolled out of bed today, made coffee, and were ready to tackle the world, you may have missed a few steps in your quest to live a long and happy life. You see, according to longevity experts, there are seven things you need to do every morning in order to live to be 100 years old. How many of these steps are you doing or not doing?

1. Drink a glass of water. Hydrating right away sets you up for the day. It helps with digestion, supports your metabolism, and eliminates toxins.

Love Magic 95.5 FM? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

2. Eat a nutrient-dense breakfast. Yogurt, oatmeal, berries, and nuts are great choices. You need fiber and protein, but not too much meat.

3. Stretch your body. You don’t necessarily need a grueling workout. Even just stretching or taking a brisk walk can do wonders.

4. Activate your nervous system. Google “vagal tapping” or “somatic body tapping.” You tap your body with your fingers for a few minutes to wake your nervous system up.

5. Practice mindfulness. Take a few minutes to meditate or do some deep breathing. It can help lower your baseline stress level to start the day.

6. Set intentions. Take a minute to think about what you want to accomplish. This can help you focus and be more productive.

7. Enjoy your morning coffee. More and more research shows it’s good for us. A study in November found it helps promote good bacteria in your gut. If you don’t want the caffeine, even decaf works.