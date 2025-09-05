Listen Live
The Powerball Number Most “Overdue” To Be Drawn For Saturday

According to Experts, this is the "Most Likely" Powerball Number to be Drawn

Published on September 5, 2025

If you’re trying to get that $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot tomorrow, your odds of hitting the winning numbers are growing…fast. According to a website that analyzed Powerball drawings over the past 10 years, this may help you get closer to the winning number combination. Here are some interesting facts that the website found.

Powerball Numbers
Doug O’Brien

Over the past decade of Powerball drawings, the number most likely to come up of all numbers is…61.

The five most commonly drawn numbers over the past 10 years are:  61 . . . 21 . . . 23 . . . 33 . . . and 69.

The number that’s LEAST likely to be drawn is . . . unlucky number 13.  It’s only been drawn 66 times in the last decade.

The five least likely numbers are:  13 . . . 49 . . . 26 . . . 46 . . . and 65.

And the most “overdue” number is 26, which hasn’t been drawn since April of this year.

The most likely Powerball number to hit is 4. The three most common Powerball numbers are 4… 21… and 24.

The least likely Powerball number is 16, which hasn’t been drawn since November last year.

