From Awkward Teen Years to Grown Woman Wisdom..

Issa Rae just dropped a Book That’s All About Growth, Leadership, and Keeping It Real. Check Out All the Realness-Inside!

Published on September 9, 2025

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Issa Rae is keeping it real in a whole new way—she just dropped a book called I Should Be Smarter By Now.

It’s a collection of essays where she opens up about her journey, from those awkward teenage years to figuring out life in her 30s and 40s. Issa gets honest about growth, leadership, and learning to really know yourself, while reminding us that it’s okay to not have it all together. The book is available now on Amazon and is another example of how Issa continues to carve out space for Black women to be authentic, vulnerable, and unapologetically human.

