Forget the Housewives Drama, the Military Grind is Waaaay Better!

Eva Marcille is trading Atlanta drama for military drills! The actress says her time on the new season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test makes The Real Housewives of Atlanta look easy.

She opens up about the intense challenges, the surprising friendships—including a tight bond with Teresa Giudice—and the respect she gained for our armed forces.

Eva admits she prefers Special Forces over Housewives, calling the experience life-changing.

Eva also joins Jussie Smollet for the new season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, that premieres Thursday, September 25 on Fox.