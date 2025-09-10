Listen Live
Forget the Housewives Drama, the Military Grind is Waaaay Better!

Eva Marcille Says Nothing Compares to the Toughness of Special Forces. Wait Until You Hear Who She Bonded With!

Published on September 10, 2025

Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet
Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Eva Marcille is trading Atlanta drama for military drills! The actress says her time on the new season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test makes The Real Housewives of Atlanta look easy.

Real Housewives of Atlanta
Source: Bravo / Tommy Garcia

She opens up about the intense challenges, the surprising friendships—including a tight bond with Teresa Giudice—and the respect she gained for our armed forces.

Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet
Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Eva admits she prefers Special Forces over Housewives, calling the experience life-changing.

Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet
Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Eva also joins Jussie Smollet for the new season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, that premieres Thursday, September 25 on Fox.

