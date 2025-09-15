Listen Live
News

Clipse Make History With Performance At The Vatican

Malice and Pusha T, collectively known as Clipse, peformed at the Vatican's "Grace For The World" concert.

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

'Grace for the World' Concert In St Peter's Square

Siblings Malice and Pusha T, collectively known as Clipse, have enjoyed an incredible 2025 on the heels of their acclaimed fourth studio album, Let God Sort Them Out. Adding to their wins, Clipse became the first Hip-Hop act to perform at the Vatican as part of a concert put on by their longtime producer and compatriot, Pharrell Williams.

The brothers Thornton performed their stirring “Birds Don’t Sing” track from Let God Sort Them Out, alongside featured artist John Legend. Malice and Pusha T’s well-honed deliveries and the message of adoration for their late parents resonated with the overall positive theme of the concert.

Clipse was one of several acts for the Grace For The World concert spearheaded by Williams and featured Andrea Bocelli, the Voices of Fire choir, Jennifer Hudson, Karol G, the aforementioned John Legend, and more.

Check out the Grace For The World concert on Disney+. Learn more about the concert via Disney+’s press site here.

Photo: Getty

Clipse Make History With Performance At The Vatican  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

News

Controversial Right-Wing Influencer Charlie Kirk Shot And Killed In Utah

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

News

Ohio Tightens License Rules for Drivers Under 21, New Laws in Effect

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

News

Mt. Washington Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Investigation Ongoing

Entertainment

Drake Responds After Stylist Asiah Knowles Says He Tried to Take Her Car Back

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close