Charlie Kirk: Tyler Robinson Charged With Aggravated Murder

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of shooting and killing Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University last week, has officially been charged with aggravated murder, and the head prosecutor in charge has confirmed that he intends to seek the death penalty.

According to CNBC, Utah prosecutors charged Robinson on Tuesday with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and several other crimes involving Kirk’s death. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said his decision to seek the death penalty is not one he came by easily.

“I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime,” Gray said during a press conference.

Of course, Gray didn’t stop at announcing the charges against Robinson. He also appeared to back the narrative immediately adopted by right-wing media outlets and ideologs that Robinson was a radicalized leftist, claiming that his parents had confirmed the narrative.

Robinson’s mother also told investigators that “over the last year or so, Robinson had become more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro gay and trans rights oriented,” Gray said. Robinson’s mother also told police that said her son, “began to date his roommate, a biological male who was transitioning genders.” Gray also read text messages that were allegedly exchanged between Robinson and his roommate following Kirk’s shooting. They included several which contained romantic sentiments.

Riiiiight. So, conveniently enough, Gray is claiming Robinson checks all the right leftist Bingo boxes, including an affection for trans women, a subject MAGA America has consistently hammered away at over the last year or so. It’s almost as if Gray — and probably Robinson’s parents — have no interest in bridging the divide and toning down partisan rhetoric. Not that it really matters whether Robinson was a “leftist” or not; it’s just a little strange that a state prosecutor would feel the need to include that tidbit at a press conference announcing the charges, especially since Robinson’s ideological leanings have been the main focus on social media.

Anyway, Gray was unable to confirm whether or not Robinson currently has an attorney.

Now that the prosecutor has fanned flames by alleging that Robinson is a leftist advocate for LGBTQ rights and has dated a trans person, we can expect the anti-left sentiment, which has been bolstered by President Donald Trump and other prominent right-wing figures, to be ramped up severely.

So, basically, the circus continues.

