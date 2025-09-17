Is The National Guard Coming To Cleveland? Ohio Rep Has Requested It

Source: Anadolu / Getty

U.S. Representative Max Miller (OH-7) published an op-ed in The Washington Times asking Governor Mike DeWine to send the Ohio National Guard to Cleveland. He argues that rising violent crime, boarded-up businesses, and fear in surrounding suburbs demand this step. Miller says citizens should feel safe going to Guardians, Browns, or Cavs games without fear.

Governor DeWine has not committed to deploying the Guard. He has instead approved multi-agency state teams to assist Cleveland law enforcement, focusing on repeat offenders, liquor law enforcement, and coordinated information sharing. DeWine emphasized that Cleveland’s mayor requested state agency help—not National Guard involvement.

Local and state leaders split on Miller’s call. Some see it as necessary escalation; others worry it sidesteps long-term solutions like violence prevention programs and community investment. Cleveland residents especially debate whether more boots on the ground—or better resource allocation—will actually lower crime.

As Cleveland continues to grapple with public safety, this request puts pressure on state and city leaders alike to define what comes next—and whether the National Guard will ever actually patrol its streets.

