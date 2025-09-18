Investigation Finds Franklin County Jail Employee in Secret Relationship with Inmate

Listen Live
Investigation Finds Jail Employee in Secret Relationship with Inmate

Published on September 18, 2025

Handcuffs for sex games and bra. Sexual bdsm toy. Fetish, erotic concept.
Source: Sinenkiy / Getty

An internal affairs investigation at the Franklin County Corrections Center revealed a staff member carried on a secret relationship with an inmate. The two exchanged hundreds of calls and texts, sent/received suggestive photos, and attempted to keep the “relationship” under wraps.

OHIO: Columbus Mother Charged After “Throwing” Baby

Documents obtained by NBC4 Investigates detail that the corrections services coordinator (CSC), who oversaw the jail’s laundry facility, spoke with one inmate 185 times and exchanged 70 texts in just two months this summer. She also deposited money into his account using her adult daughter’s name to avoid being caught, according to her own confession.

The investigation also found she sent inappropriate photos to a different inmate before her hiring. Deputies remembered her name from past mailroom incidents involving nudity.

OHIO: Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

Internal Affairs concluded that the CSC “undermined the integrity of the correctional facility and posed a threat to safety and order.” A suspension or dismissal was recommended, but records show she was allowed to resign voluntarily on August 11th.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment since she no longer works there. The union representing jail employees has not responded to requests for comment.


