Listen Live
News

Columbus Mother Charged After “Throwing” Baby

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Newborn health care. Newborn baby sleeping on bed. Hands and soft skin of newbord baby during lying on white blanket
Source: Amorn Suriyan / Getty

A nine-month-old boy is fighting for his life after police say his mother admitted to causing his traumatic injuries.

Police arrested 29-year-old Billie Jo Tustin, who admitted to detectives that she threw her baby about 15 feet across a room, causing his head to strike the floor. She also confessed to throwing him shorter distances and to slapping and spanking him, court documents state.

OHIO: Columbus City Schools Talk Bus Cuts To Save Millions

Another toddler was inside the home but was not hurt.

Columbus Fire medics were called to the 900 block of North 4th Street in Italian Village around 5PM Wednesday on reports of an unresponsive infant. Hours later, Nationwide Children’s Hospital notified police that the child’s condition appeared to be the result of foul play.

He remains in critical condition on life support, according to court records.

Tustin has been charged with felonious assault and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court.


More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

News

Washington Post Fires Karen Attiah For Truthful Posts About Charlie Kirk

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

News

Ohio Tightens License Rules for Drivers Under 21, New Laws in Effect

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

Entertainment

Drake Responds After Stylist Asiah Knowles Says He Tried to Take Her Car Back

Cece and Bebe Winans at the 2025 Stellar Awards, provided by the Stellar Awards
Entertainment

Gospel’s Biggest Night is Here! Don’t Miss the 40th Stellar Awards

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close