Listen Live
News

Colin Kaepernick Funds Independent Autopsy For Trey Reed

Reed’s family raised concerns after receiving conflicting and incomplete information about the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.

Published on September 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Activist and former NFL Quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, is once again using his name and foundation to fight against injustice. 

According to a press release by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Kaepernick’s  “Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative” will cover the cost of a second independent autopsy for deceased Delta State University student De’Martravion “Trey” Reed, whose death earlier this week was ruled a suicide by state authorities.

“Trey’s death evoked the collective memory of a community that has suffered a historic wound over many, many years and many, many deaths,” Crump said in the statement. “Peace will come only by getting to the truth. We thank Colin Kaepernick for supporting this grieving family and the cause of justice and truth.”

On Monday, 21-year-old Reed was found dead on campus in Cleveland, Mississippi. DSU’s Director of Public Safety Michael L. Peeler said during a press conference that Reed’s body was discovered hanging from a tree near the pickleball courts, noting that there were “no signs of foul play” at the time. 

“At this time, there is no evidence of foul play,” Peeler said. “The body has been retrieved by the Bolivar County Coroner’s office. I have requested the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s office, and the Cleveland Police Department to assist us in this ongoing investigation.”

The Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy two days later, determining the cause of death was a “manner of suicide.” Cleveland Police Department officials added that toxicology results are still pending and could take up to four weeks for results.

“Based on the preliminary examination, we can confirm that the deceased did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault,” the coroner’s office said in a statement released Tuesday. “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death.”

After receiving conflicting and incomplete information about the circumstances surrounding his tragic death, Reed’s family has raised concerns and contacted Attorney Crump. 

“Trey Reed was a young man full of promise and warmth, deeply loved and respected by all who knew him. His family and the campus community deserve a full, independent investigation to uncover the truth about what happened,” Crump said in a statement. “We cannot accept vague conclusions when so many questions remain.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, Peeler was asked by a reporter to confirm the video evidence existed, to which Peeler responded, “There are videos. They are in the hands of the investigative team,” before adding that Cleveland police are leading the investigation.

Cleveland Police said investigative materials have been forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for review.

The case has drawn the attention of multiple agencies and high-ranking officials, including U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who called on the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to launch an investigation into Reed’s death.

Officials also confirmed the autopsy report will not be made public through a records request.

Colin Kaepernick Funds Independent Autopsy For Trey Reed  was originally published on newsone.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
News

Washington Post Fires Karen Attiah For Truthful Posts About Charlie Kirk

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

News

Here’s What Obama Had To Say About The Shooting Death Of Charlie Kirk

Food & Drink

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

Breaking News DL Graphic Generic
Entertainment

All Shows at the Columbus Athenaeum Canceled

Entertainment

50 Cent Is Turning Paid in Full Into a TV Series With Cam’ron

Entertainment

Tamron Hall Celebrates Season 7 With Big Guests and Real Conversations

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Reality TV

Forget the Housewives Drama, the Military Grind is Waaaay Better!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close