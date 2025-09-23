From the Studio to the Big Screen!

Source: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images / The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Teyana Taylor is back and making 2025 hers. Her comeback album is crushing it, and her short film Escape Room is turning heads.

She’s bouncing back strong from vocal surgery and already planning a 2026 tour.

On top of that, she’s set to star in One Battle After Another alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and critics are already buzzing about her role as Perfidia Beverly Hills—some are even whispering early Oscar talk. Teyana is showing the world that her triple-threat talent—singing, dancing, acting—is unstoppable, and every move she makes is worth watching.

