Diddy Hit with Another Lawsuit From Ex-Stylist

Legal troubles continue for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Published on September 28, 2025

Bad Boy Reunion Tour
Source: Shun Atkins / Ovid Media / Shun Atkins / Ovid Media

Disfraced music mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new allegations of sexual battery and human trafficking from his longtime stylist, Deonte Nash. In the new lawsuit, Nash is accusing

Combs of sexual assault, harassment, trafficking, and threats during his ten-year employment.

According to court documents, Nash allegedly went through a decade of abuse and manipulation by Combs, who allegedly used his power in the industry to control Nash.

Despite testifying in Combs’ federal trial earlier this year and stating that he wasn’t planning a civil suit against Combs, Nash is now seeking punitive and compensatory damages in this new lawsuit against the music mogul.

