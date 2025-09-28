Listen Live
Politics

Eric Adams Drops Out Of NYC Mayoral Race, X Celebrates

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance

In the video flanked by a photo of his late mother, the embattled NYC Mayor finally succumbed to the bribery allegations that led to the denial of public funds, which ultimately led to him being fourth in the race, behind the Republican nominee for mayor, Curtis Sliwa, who is just as, if not worse than, Adams. 

Published on September 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Eric Adams Drops Out Of NYC Mayoral Race, X Celebrates
Pacific Press / Eric Adams

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams’ working vacation as NYC Mayor will only last one term.

Adams finally announced on X, formerly Twitter, what many had been speculating for months: that he was ending his re-election bid, as he had become an afterthought with Zohran Mamdani emerging as the clear choice of the Democratic Party. 

In the video flanked by a photo of his late mother, the embattled NYC Mayor finally succumbed to the bribery allegations that led to the denial of public funds, which ultimately led to him being fourth in the race, behind the Republican nominee for mayor, Curtis Sliwa, who is just as, if not worse than, Adams. 

“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my re-election campaign,” the former NYPD officer, turned Brooklyn politician, said. “The constant media speculation about my future and the campaign finance board’s decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign.”

“Although this is the end of my re-election campaign, it is not the end of my public service. I will continue to fight for this city, as I have for 40 years since the day I joined the NYPD to make our streets safer and our systems fairer,” Adams said.

A Doomed Campaign Comes To An End

Coming into the final weeks of his tumultuous campaign, rumors swirled around Adams about him dropping out, and potentially taking a job with the Trump administration, who also wanted him to end his re-election bid to clear the way for Andrew Cuomo in an effort to keep Mamdani, who is a clear favorite to win the election.

Some people, like former CNN news anchor Don Lemon, believe Curtis Sliwa could also drop out, making it a head-to-head competition between Mamdani and Cuomo, with many polls indicating that it would tighten the race.

New Yorkers Are Happy To See Eric Adams Drop Out

Regardless, New Yorkers are saying good riddance and telling Adams, “Don’t let the door hit you where the good lord split you.”

You can see those reactions below.

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Law enforcement tape cordons off the crime scene where a...
News

Columbus Mother Charged After 3-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Himself

Breaking News DL Graphic Generic
Entertainment

All Shows at the Columbus Athenaeum Canceled

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Entertainment

Cardi B Admits She Was Too Depressed to Record After Offset Breakup

News

Washington Post Fires Karen Attiah For Truthful Posts About Charlie Kirk

Entertainment

Marcus Jordan Reaches Deal to Avoid DUI Prosecution

Entertainment

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Dining Next To Ivanka Trump

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone
Contests

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone: Win All Month Long!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close