A Milestone Birthday, and the Matriarch Behind Hip-Hop Royalty.

She Inspired Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Now Her 100th Birthday Speech is Inspiring the World. Guess Who's Celebrating a Huge Milestone!

Published on September 29, 2025

JAY-Z’s grandmother, Hattie White, just marked a milestone few ever reach—her 100th birthday—and her powerful words from the celebration have gone viral. Surrounded by family and friends on September 27, White’s heartfelt speech became more than just a tribute to her journey—it was a reminder of the legacy, resilience, and cultural weight carried by Black matriarchs.

Known as a source of wisdom and inspiration, she’s even influenced major cultural moments like Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

The Carter family’s grand celebration honored her strength and perseverance, leaving fans moved by her gratitude, her voice, and her undeniable impact on generations.

