News

Cincinnati Reds Clinch in Wild Card Round, Set to Face Dodgers

Published on September 29, 2025

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers
Source: John Fisher / Getty

For the first time since 2020, the Cincinnati Reds are back in the postseason and their October run will start on the road.

The Reds locked up the No. 6 seed in the National League on Sunday and are set to face the No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-three Wild Card series.

MORE: Cincinnati Reds Honor Marty Brennaman with Bronze Statue

Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:08 p.m. ET, with Game 2 to follow on Wednesday at the same time. Both will air on ESPN.

If the series goes the distance, a decisive Game 3 will be played Thursday, Oct. 2. Start time and TV details are still pending.


Cincinnati Reds Clinch in Wild Card Round, Set to Face Dodgers  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

