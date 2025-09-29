Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant to Open West Side Location
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant to Open West Side Location
West side wine lovers won’t have to travel far for their next pour…
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant is set to open a brand-new location in Dent on Monday, October 13th.
The restaurant will be located at 6194 Harrison Ave., right next to Lowe’s, and will bring Cooper’s Hawk’s signature mix of upscale dining and Napa-inspired experiences to the neighborhood. Guests can expect a full-service bar, a private dining space, and a tasting room modeled after California wine country.
MORE: FOX19’s Rob Williams Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
The menu spans the globe with American-fusion fare: pasta, risotto, and seafood to steaks, burgers, sandwiches, and vegetarian entrées. To sip alongside, Cooper’s Hawk pours from its extensive lineup of in-house wines, including reds, sparklers, sangrias, and seasonal blends. The brand also boasts the largest wine club in the U.S., giving members exclusive access to bottles and events.
The new Harrison Avenue restaurant will mark the third Greater Cincinnati-area Cooper’s Hawk, joining existing spots in Kenwood and Liberty Township.
- From Paris to Northern Italy!
- A Milestone Birthday, and the Matriarch Behind Hip-Hop Royalty.
- Eric Adams Drops Out NYC’s Mayoral Race as Zohran Mamdani Leads
- Cincinnati Reds Clinch in Wild Card Round, Set to Face Dodgers
- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant to Open West Side Location
- FOX19’s Rob Williams Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
- Choose What Plays on Your Radio – Win $250!
- Will Ohio have a Cold, Snowy Winter?
- Diddy Hit with Another Lawsuit From Ex-Stylist
- See Jodie Turner-Smith’s Sci-Fi Inspired Schiaparelli Look That Everyone’s Talking About
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant to Open West Side Location was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
-
Investigation Finds Franklin County Jail Employee in Secret Relationship with Inmate
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Black Don’t Crack: These Photos Of Sanaa Lathan Prove That She’s Aging Like Fine Wine On Her 54th Birthday
-
Columbus Mother Charged After 3-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Himself