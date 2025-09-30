Big Legal Trouble for Tyrese Gibson!

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson is in serious trouble. An arrest warrant has been issued after his Cane Corso dogs attacked and killed a neighbor’s pet in the Buckhead area. The deadly incident happened September 18 in the Tuxedo Court community, leaving a 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel named Henry dead.

Neighbors say Gibson’s dogs had been spotted roaming loose in the community several times before. Even with repeated warnings, he failed to hand them over to animal control. Now, he’s facing charges of animal cruelty.

Tyrese has publicly said he’s on a mental health break, but he still hasn’t turned himself in—something that has neighbors and the pet’s owner outraged.