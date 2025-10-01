Cam’ron Says He Can Replace Joe Burrow For Bengals in Hilarious Video

Source:

Rapper Cam’ron is giving Bengals fans something to laugh about during a rough stretch.

The hip hop and podcast star shared a viral video of himself running quarterback drills and joking that he could be the answer for Cincinnati after Joe Burrow’s injury. The Bengals have not won a game since Burrow went down, and frustration is building across the fan base.

Cam’ron leaned into the panic by mocking the situation with playful confidence. While he is obviously not about to suit up, his comedic timing hit perfectly as fans worry the season may already be slipping away.

Jake Browning has served as Cincinnati’s backup and now starter in Burrow’s absence, but his performances haven’t inspired confidence from fans or analysts. Killa Cam even floated the idea of Cincinnati trading for Browns third-string QB Shedeur Sanders.

The pressure in Cincinnati is certainly mounting. Here are 10 backup or free agent quarterbacks the Bengals may need to think about making a move for.

