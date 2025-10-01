Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection

Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Milan Fashion Week got a necessary dose of our color and joy when twin designers Bruce and Glen Proctor shut down the runway with their BruceGlen Spring 2026 collection. This wasn’t just another fashion show; it was a powerful display of Black excellence and a vibrant celebration of living fully and freely in the moment.

Seeing two of our own shine on a global stage, infusing their work with a joy that feels deeply familiar, was a moment of pure cultural pride.

The collection was a masterclass in the signature style we’ve come to love from the duo. They painted the runway with bold, saturated colors—electric blues, sun-drenched yellows, purples, and hot pinks—that popped on every skin tone. It was a celebration of individuality and community, woven into joyful prints and playful silhouettes. The iconic animal patterns, a brand staple, were back with fresh energy, reminding us of the confidence and flair we bring to everything we do.

Models owned the catwalk in designs that moved with an undeniable spirit. New plaid-printed chiffons brought an airy, sophisticated feel, adding a sense of lightness and flow that felt like a deep, welcome exhale. A standout detail was the recurring bubble motif, which the designers explained as a symbol for precious moments of joy. Bruce shared, “We wanted to capture that feeling of a perfect, happy moment, like a bubble you want to hold onto.” That idea came to life in voluminous sleeves and rounded skirts that were both fun and high-fashion.

With their Spring 2026 collection, BruceGlen did more than just present clothes; they created a feeling. Inviting all to embrace color and find delight in the now, reminding the world that our joy is our power.

Check out the looks from their Milan Fashion Week runway presentation below

