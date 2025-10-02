Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination

Listen Live
Columbus Featured on "The Today Show" as Best Fall Destination

Published on October 2, 2025

Antrim park radiant autumn creek golden hour,Columbus,Ohio,United States,USA
Source: Connor Brennan / 500px / Getty

Columbus got some national love this week after being spotlighted on NBC’s Today Show as one of the country’s top fall road trip destinations.

During a Tuesday segment, Travel & Leisure editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford shared her picks for where to catch the best foliage. She named Columbus alongside Catskill, New York; McCall, Idaho; and Charlottesville, Virginia.

Gifford highlighted the area’s accessibility (within an hour’s flight or a day’s drive for more than half the country) and pointed out some of central Ohio’s standout attractions.

Among them: the sandstone cliffs along the Hocking Hills Scenic Byway, Quarry Trails Metro Park just outside downtown, and the sprawling 2,000-acre Dawes Arboretum.

She also gave a nod to The Junto Hotel, a 198-room boutique spot in the heart of downtown that comes with a “gear garage,” where guests can borrow bikes, scooters, or even board games and has a beautiful rooftop bar.

Keep scrolling to see some beautiful shots of The 614 in the Fall time!

Columbus City Skyline, Skyscrapers, and Landmark Railroads in Ohio over the Scioto River
Source: Sanghwan Kim / Getty
Hayden Run Falls in Autumn, Columbus, Ohio
Source: Richard Wood / Getty
Indian Village Canyon in Autumn, Columbus, Ohio
Source: Richard Wood / Getty
Indian Village Canyon in Autumn, Columbus, Ohio
Source: Richard Wood / Getty
Autumn colors in Columbus
Source: Copyright Artem Vorobiev / Getty
Path along the river
Source: Charles Doyle / Getty
Scioto Mile Columbus Ohio
Source: Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson / Getty
Columbus over the park
Source: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty
Schiller public Park, Columbus, Ohio, USA
Source: PurpleImages / Getty
Golden Waterfalls
Source: Joel Lewis Photo / Getty


