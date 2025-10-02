Ben Montgomery / Tina Turner

For some reason, immortalizing our greats in sculpture form has become quite a challenge for sculptors. The late Tina Turner is the latest example of that.

A statue of the late icon was unveiled on Saturday in a park in Brownsville, Tenn., where the pop music icon grew up before becoming one of the biggest musical acts in the world, giving us legendary songs like “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got To Do With It, and “The Best.”

The 10-foot-high bronze statue, sculpted by Fred Ajanoghag, depicts the singer, who passed away in 2023, with her signature hairstyle while holding a microphone. It was revealed to a decent-sized crowd, along with some of her family members in attendance.

Photos of the statue went viral on social media, and unlike Turner’s songs, it was not a hit with the folks on X, formerly Twitter.

“Every so often there is something so bad, so hideous, so insanely stupid that it unites everyone. Doesn’t matter what you believe in or politics are. Today’s uniter is this statue of *checks notes* Tina Turner,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user on X wrote, “How the fuck did George Floyd get a better statue than Tina Turner??”

“And whoever made that Tina Turner statue can burn in hell… and the death penalty for the ones who approved it,” another X user wrote.

You can add this statue up there with Dwyane Wade’s in the Hall of Fame, among the bad sculptures.

There are more reactions below.

We Need A Do-Over: Tina Turner Statue Is Simply Not The Best According To X was originally published on hiphopwired.com