Browns Trade Joe Flacco to Bengals, Receive Draft Pick

The Browns send Joe Flacco to the Bengals for a draft pick.

Published on October 7, 2025

Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions
Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

The Browns traded veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, according to sources. Cleveland received a fifth-round pick while Cincinnati gained a sixth-round pick as part of the deal. The Bengals, reeling after injuries to Joe Burrow and struggles from his replacement, sought veteran stability at the position.

Joe Browning, who replaced Burrow, threw eight interceptions across parts of four games and did not convince management of consistent production. Cincinnati lost its last three games by a combined 113-37 margin, adding urgency to the move.

Flacco joins the Bengals just two days after Browning’s performance in a 37-24 loss to Detroit. In 2023, Flacco revitalized his career in Cleveland and earned AP Comeback Player of the Year honors.

For Cleveland, this trade opens the door for rookie QBs Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Flacco’s departure ultimately clears room for the team to decide which rookie could be the QB of the Browns’ future.

Browns Trade Joe Flacco to Bengals, Receive Draft Pick  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

