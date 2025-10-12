Listen Live
John Legend Speaks On How Trump Can Win Nobel Peace Prize

John Legend gives advice on how Trump can win the Nobel Prize

Published on October 12, 2025

Singer John Legend posted a video with advice for President Trump on how he can win the Nobel Peace Prize next year. In the video, Legend voiced his hope that he would receive the award next year, but only if he changed his behavior.

Legend gave him props for his peace deal in the Middle East, and went on to mention that he should stop his “inhumane” actions to be awarded the prize. Recently, President Trump was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded to the Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, sparking criticism from the White House.

