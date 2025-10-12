John Legend Speaks On How Trump Can Win Nobel Peace Prize

Singer John Legend posted a video with advice for President Trump on how he can win the Nobel Peace Prize next year. In the video, Legend voiced his hope that he would receive the award next year, but only if he changed his behavior.

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Legend gave him props for his peace deal in the Middle East, and went on to mention that he should stop his “inhumane” actions to be awarded the prize. Recently, President Trump was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded to the Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, sparking criticism from the White House.

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty