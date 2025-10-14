When Two Voices Like Eric Benét and India.Arie Come Together!

Michael Caulfield Archive

Eric Benét and India.Arie have teamed up for a soulful duet, ‘Must Be Love,’ and the official music video is now live on YouTube. Released on October 3, 2025, the video showcases both artists’ powerful vocals and heartfelt storytelling, capturing the essence of their collaboration.

Directed by Hilda Willis, the visual features intimate scenes of Eric and India.Arie performing the song, emphasizing their chemistry and the song’s romantic themes. The video has already garnered significant attention, with fans praising the seamless blend of their voices and the emotional depth conveyed through the visuals.

‘Must Be Love’ is part of Eric Benét’s latest album, ‘The Co-Star,’ which has been well-received by fans and critics alike. The release of this video adds to the anticipation surrounding the album and highlights the enduring appeal of both artists in the R&B genre.

