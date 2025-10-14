Listen Live
When Two Voices Like Eric Benét and India.Arie Come Together!

The Perfect Reminder of What Real R&B Feels Like — Pure, Heartfelt, and Timeless. Wait 'til You See the Visuals for “Must Be Love.

Published on October 14, 2025

The Recording Academy and EIF Hosts the Second Annual GRAMMY Jam - Backstage and Audience
Michael Caulfield Archive

Eric Benét and India.Arie have teamed up for a soulful duet, ‘Must Be Love,’ and the official music video is now live on YouTube. Released on October 3, 2025, the video showcases both artists’ powerful vocals and heartfelt storytelling, capturing the essence of their collaboration.

India Arie, a new R&B/soul singer and songwriter whose debut album, Acoustic Soul is doing very well
Don Bartletti
India Arie In Concert - Berkeley CA 2009
Tim Mosenfelder
DELL India Arie
Dell Music Center

Directed by Hilda Willis, the visual features intimate scenes of Eric and India.Arie performing the song, emphasizing their chemistry and the song’s romantic themes. The video has already garnered significant attention, with fans praising the seamless blend of their voices and the emotional depth conveyed through the visuals.

2025 BMAC Gala - Arrivals
JC Olivera

‘Must Be Love’ is part of Eric Benét’s latest album, ‘The Co-Star,’ which has been well-received by fans and critics alike. The release of this video adds to the anticipation surrounding the album and highlights the enduring appeal of both artists in the R&B genre.

You can watch the official music video for ‘Must Be Love’ here:

