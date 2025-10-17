Source: Reach Media / Urban One Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕ Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 17, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Government Shutdown The federal government shutdown has now stretched into its 17th day. Lawmakers in the Senate failed yet again to pass a Republican-backed spending bill that had previously cleared the House. Democrats are standing firm, insisting that any deal to reopen the government must protect crucial health care subsidies. The stalemate continues to drag on, with House Speaker Mike Johnson warning this could become the longest shutdown in U.S. history, leaving many families and federal workers in a state of uncertainty.

Former Trump Administration National Security Adviser John Bolton In a significant political development, former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton surrendered to federal authorities in Maryland. Bolton faces federal charges for allegedly mishandling classified documents. Following an indictment, Bolton, who has become a prominent critic of Donald Trump, claims the charges are politically motivated. His home in Maryland and office in D.C. were previously searched by the FBI in August. Bolton made his initial court appearance on Friday morning, setting the stage for a high-profile legal battle.