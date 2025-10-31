SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Columbus
As the federal shutdown continues and food aid remains uncertain, families across Columbus are looking for ways to stretch their groceries and access community support. Several local food pantries and meal programs are stepping up to meet the need.
RELATED: Ohio Commits $25 Million to Support SNAP Recipients
Broad Street Food Pantry
760 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43205
Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:30–10:30 a.m.
Drive-through service is available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, with in-person shopping on Wednesdays. The pantry provides a variety of fresh and shelf-stable items to residents across Franklin County.
Lutheran Social Services Food Pantry – Champion Avenue Branch
1460 S. Champion Ave., Columbus, OH 43206
Hours: Monday, 4–6 p.m.; Tuesday–Thursday, 1–4 p.m.; Friday, 12–2 p.m.
This site offers both produce and walk-in options. Identification and proof of address are typically requested.
Gladden Community House and Food Pantry
318 S. Glenwood Ave., Columbus, OH 43223
Serves the Hilltop community through an emergency food pantry and hot meals program. Assistance is available for residents in ZIP codes 43222, 43223, and 43215.
For a full list of food pantries and soup kitchens across Columbus and Franklin County, visit the City of Columbus’ official directory:
Columbus Area Food Pantries & Soup Kitchens – 2024 Resource List (PDF)
The directory includes hours, addresses, and eligibility details for dozens of organizations providing free meals, groceries, and emergency food support.
Before visiting, bring a photo ID and proof of residence if available, and try to arrive early as supplies can run out quickly. Many programs operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
