JD Vance & Erika Kirk’s Embrace At Turning Point USA Event Deemed Very Awkward By Social Media

Brad Vest / JD Vance / Erika Kirk

Social media thinks something weird is going on between JD Vance and Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk.

Vice President JD Vance took time out of his “busy schedule” to speak at Turning Point USA’s event held at the University of Mississippi, honoring its deceased founder, Charlie Kirk.

Before Vance opened his mouth to say something that surely would come off strange, it was Erika Kirk’s weird introduction that had gone viral.

“I am tremendously blessed and honored tonight to be able to introduce to you a very, very dear friend and his wife. They are incredible,” Kirk began.

“No one will ever replace my husband, no, but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD,” she continued, which also had a lot of folks saying Huh?

After calling him an “amazing man,” Kirk left the stage to let a montage of Vance play before returning to the stage for a very interesting, to say the least, embrace.

Rocking leather pants and a white t-shirt, the two friends hugged, but it’s Kirk’s hands on Vance’s head that is garnering a lot of attention on social media.

“This man made the worst move of his life. I tried to excuse it for pure denial but if I was married to him he would be walking the golden streets with Charlie,” one post read.

Another post read, “If a broad hugs my man like this whilst gingerly cupping the back of his head with her hand, she’s getting TOUCHED.”

As we mentioned above, all of this happened before Vance opened his mouth and said he wished his wife would convert to Christianity.

Yikes.

You can see more reactions below.