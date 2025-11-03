Central Ohio General Election: What to Know Before You Vote

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty Election Day is Tuesday, November 4th and voters across Central Ohio are preparing for one of the busiest local ballots in years. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. RELATED: SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Columbus

When Can I Vote? Polls across Ohio will be open from 6:30AM to 7:30PM on Tuesday, November 4th.

There will be no early voting on Monday, November 3rd. If you’re planning to vote by mail, your absentee ballot must be postmarked by Monday, November 3rd and received by your county’s elections office within four days of Election Day.

What’s on the Ballot Voters in Franklin, Delaware, and Licking counties will see a mix of bond issues, levies, and local races on the ballot. Among the largest proposals this year: Franklin County ADAMH Levy: A renewal supporting mental health and addiction services across the region.

A renewal supporting mental health and addiction services across the region. City of Columbus Bond Package: A proposed $1.9 billion measure to fund infrastructure, housing, parks, and public safety improvements.

A proposed measure to fund infrastructure, housing, parks, and public safety improvements. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Levy: A renewal aimed at maintaining zoo operations and animal care without raising taxes. You can view information for more than 120 candidates in contested races through your county’s official voter guide or sample ballot.

Key Local Races This year’s election features several city council and school board contests across Central Ohio: Columbus School Board

Six candidates: Antoinette Miranda, Patrick Katzenmeyer, Jermaine Kennedy, Mounir Lynch, Janeece Keyes, and Kimberly Mason are competing for three open seats, with no incumbents in the race. Columbus City Council, District 7

Two Democrats are facing off in the city’s only contested council race: Tiara Ross, an assistant city attorney, and Jesse Vogel, a public-interest attorney. Dublin City Council Ward 1: Amy Kramb (incumbent) vs. Imran Malik

Ward 2: Wendy Johnson, Joy Lagunzad Kouns, and Jean Philemond

Ward 3: John G. Reiner, Greg Lam, and Colin Louis Albers

Ward 4: Cathy DeRosa vs. Kent A. Weakley