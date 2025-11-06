Listen Live
Before the Fame, the Hits, and The Headlines!

Teyana Taylor Sets the Record Straight on Her My Super Sweet Sixteen Past and What Really Shaped Her Journey.

Published on November 6, 2025

"One Battle After Another" New York Screening
Source: Dominik Bindl / Getty

Before she became the powerhouse we know today, Teyana Taylor made her TV debut on MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen back in 2007.

The episode showed her big personality, bold style, and that unforgettable dance routine to “Jump Around.” But while the show made it look like she grew up in luxury, Teyana later made it clear — her mom was a single, hardworking woman who raised her in a modest home. That moment, and Pharrell Williams’ cameo that led to her signing with Star Trak Entertainment, was the start of something special. It was more than just a party — it was the world’s first real look at a star in the making.

Related Tags

Magic 955

