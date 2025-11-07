2026 Grammy Nominations Announced: Doechii, SZA & Summer Walker Lead The Pack

Source:

The 2026 Grammy nominations were released today (Nov. 7) on their website. The anticipation is at an all-time high. With new categories and a year full of viral hits, emotional albums, and genre-bending records, the Recording Academy’s choices are expected to shake up the culture once again. Check out the full Grammy nominations list and a few of our predictions inside.

According to TODAY, the Recording Academy has added two innovative categories this year: Best Album Cover and Best Traditional Country Album. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. shared that the updates are part of an effort to reflect the ever-changing music landscape.

“Each year during our Awards & Nominations review, our focus is on refining our rules,” Mason told Grammy.com. “And ensuring we are celebrating our creative community in the most meaningful way.”

As for predictions, BOSSIP’s got a few names we expect to see dominating across the board when the list goes live.

In Album of the Year, all eyes are on Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. The cultural album has become a global sensation where Bad Bunny has blended his Puerto Rican heritage with live instrumentation and undeniable hits. Don’t count out Kendrick Lamar either, whose latest project, GNX, pushed lyrical boundaries and cultural conversations once again.

For Record of the Year, BOSSIP is betting big on Doechii’s “Anxiety” and Doja’s “Jealous Type,” both of which defined the year’s sound and streaming charts. Best New Artist could go to Victoria Monét’s protégé Leon Thomas, or Afrobeat sensation Ayra Starr, who’s been heating up global playlists.

With the new Best Album Cover category, expect visual powerhouses like Tyler, The Creator to lead the pack. Artists who consistently merge fashion, concept, and storytelling in their visuals are sure to win BIG. Naturally, we must let the Grammy board of voters decide on who actually brings the Grammy home.

The 2026 Grammys will take place Feb. 1, 2026, at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, CA. We are curious to know your predictions after you’ve had a chance to review the nominees. Comment your thoughts below.

Here are a few important categories from the 2026 Grammy nominations list below:

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Album of the Year

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos“ — Bad Bunny

“Swag” — Justin Bieber

“Man’s Best Friend” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Let God Sort Em Out” — Clipse

“Mayhem” — Lady Gaga

“GNX” — Kendrick Lamar

“Mutt” — Leon Thomas

“Chromakopia” — Tyler, the Creator