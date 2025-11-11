Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Questlove Reveals Posthumous D'Angelo Album In The Works

Questlove Reveals Posthumous D’Angelo Album In The Works

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Red Carpet
Source: Eric Thayer / Getty

Muscian and filmmaker Questlove teased that a new album by the late soul icon D’Angelo is in the works.

Questlove spoke about the possibility of the new posthumous album from the R&B star this past weekend at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in Los Angeles.

“You’ll see soon,” He stated, hinting that vaulted music from D’Angelo could be released, “It’s always the sound of yesterday, but for the future. This record is no different.”

It is unclear whether the forthcoming album will consist of fully released songs completed by D’Angelo or if Questlove will complete unfinished work. A title or release date of the posthumous project has also not been revealed.

Earlier this month, D’Angelo was laid to rest in Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 1. The neo-soul legend passed away Oct. 14 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Several artists, including Questlove, Stevie Wonder, and Lauryn Hill, among several family and friends, attended the private service to pay their respects to the late singer.

Questlove Reveals Posthumous D’Angelo Album In The Works was originally published on foxync.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
14 Items
Celebrity

2026 Grammy Nominations Announced: Doechii, SZA & Summer Walker Lead The Pack

News

Cincinnati Officials “Cracking Down” After Fountain Square Shooting

Thanksgiving Back 2025 Rev 11.12.25
Events

Urban One Thanksgiving Back 2025: Turkey Tour

Entertainment

Morris Chestnut Says Malcolm-Jamal Warner Inspired His Acting Career: “He Was Such A Good Dude”

19 Items
Travel

Mardi Gras Meets Halloween on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Entertainment

Paul Pierce Charged Following DUI Arrest in Los Angeles

News

Without D’Angelo, There Is No Neo-Soul Revolution

Entertainment

Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Nas Celebrate the Culture That Changed the World

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close